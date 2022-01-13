Ugandan defence attaches and advisors have been urged to safeguard the country’s interests in their respective areas of responsibility.

A defence attaché is a member of the armed forces who serves in an embassy as a representative of his/her country’s defence establishment abroad and in this capacity enjoys diplomatic status and immunity and they are usually designated “military advisors” or “heads of mission.

Speaking during a three day annual orientation workshop at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire implored the defence attaches and advisors to always have a nationalistic approach to issues, adding that absence of diplomacy can lead to wars.

“In protecting Uganda’s interests, defence attaches should guide foreign service officers on methods of work,” Bagiire emphasized.

He further called for a regular evaluation of defence attaché performance to ensure a strong support mechanism amongst themselves.

Speaking at the same function, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Human Resource Commissioner Cox Anguzo highlighted that the workshop intends to provide a better understanding of the new diplomatic challenges so as to ensure no room for error by all defence attaches and advisors.

He further advised them to preserve discipline and raise the country’s flag higher.

“You are there to represent legitimate interests of our motherland, therefore protect our interests abroad,” he said.

The participants were also reminded of the need to preserve territorial integrity, regional peace and security for development to be sustained across the globe.

The three-day workshop which will end tomorrow, Friday, January, 14 2022 is being attended by Maj Gen Gervas Mugyenyi, the country’s defence attache to India, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga ( Saudi Arabia), Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka (Tanzania), and Brig Gen Christopher Bbosa ( China) among other senior UPDF officers.