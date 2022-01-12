The Democratic Party (DP) has embarked on a plan to recapture support in Kampala, following defections in the run up to the 2021 general election.

While addressing the press on Tuesday, DP president Norbert Mao revealed that they have plans to rebuild their structures in the capital “afresh” because it is supposed to be their stronghold.

Mao made this revelation while addressing the press in the weekly DP press conference on Tuesday.

He said that decision was agreed upon during the party’s delegates’ conference.

“Within this quarter, in consultations with leaders in Kampala, we shall appoint interim district executive committees in the five divisions of Kampala, then we will start rebuilding the DP structures afresh,” Mao said.

The DP president said that DP has been in charge of Kampala for long and most of their voters are based here, meaning there is a need to strategise and reclaim what is theirs.

“Actually, all leaders in Kampala whether they now wear different colours, have their origin in DP and we know the majority of voters in Kampala belong to DP,” Mao added.

Mao revealed that after regaining their stand in Kampala, DO also has plans to build structures in the recently elevated cities of Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Gulu, Lira, Arua, Mbarara, Hoima, Fort Portal and Masaka.

At least 16 members of the DP bloc defected from the party, joining National Unity Platform and according to Mao, these defectors were inspired by indiscipline and opportunism.

Mao revealed that the new breed of DP is ready to put on a fight and he thinks that they have a good team to pull off their 2026 ambitions.

“This year is a year of action to ensure that DP rebuilds, regroups and rebrands, and starts with new leaders. The military always says you fight by the army you have and I think we have a good army because the army has the will to fight,” he added.