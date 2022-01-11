The Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya has been charged with abuse of office before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday.

Byenkya appeared together with three of her bodyguards including Richard Godfrey Anywar, Titus Wamono, and Edward Turyatunga with whom she is also accused of obstructing a search in her office by officials from the Office of the Inspectorate of Government(IGG).

“The accused while employed as the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission and police constables respectively at Kampala on January 4, 2022 did in abuse of authority of their offices, willfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission , arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer, the government of Uganda and Inspectorate of Government,” the prosecutor read the charges.

All the four accused persons however denied the charges but the prosecutors led by Dr.Earnest Katwesigye and Thomas Okoth told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The quartet has however asked court for bail and trial magistrate Joan Aciro is currently listening to pleadings from both side on bail.