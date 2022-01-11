Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a senior four student committed suicide after being admitted by the parents to a school he didn’t like.

Emmanuel Okello, 18, a senior four student at Makerere College School and a son of Moses Opio a resident of Parliament village- Kitukutwe, Kiwologoma, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District was found hanging in her parents’ compound.

“It is alleged that yesterday 10/01/2022 while his siblings had been taken to school, the victim locked his father inside the house and committed suicide in the compound. The father alleges that the deceased had informed them that he was no longer interested in going back to his former school, Makerere College,” said the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson.

He said the father had got the senior student a vacancy at St Kizito SS Namugongo, but he wasn’t happy about the choice.

“The father suspects it could be the cause if the suicide. The body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for a post mortem. The police urge parents to report to the police or seek professional help whenever they detect signs of depression manifesting in their children.”