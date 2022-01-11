Christopher Thomas, entitled Duke after he married Tooro Kingdom princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale has passed on, the family has confirmed.

According to family members, Duke Thomas was found dead at his apartment in St Louis, Missouri, in the USA last night.

The news of Thomas’ death was first confirmed by his wife and mother of his two children, Halaina Johnson who through a message on social media said: “I have lost the love of my life”.

“I lost the love of my life even though we had our up and down we truly loved each other I can’t be with you please come back in know u are in a better place but I need u right now,” Halaina posted.

“Lord Jesus I’m here to ask u to give me and Chris family strength we need it as we speak I ask u to heal a broken heart and restore the faith in me that I lost Lord Jesus lead me to the right place for sin and forgiveness I know you have a better plan for us today tomorrow and etc I know he’s in a better place and he’s protected by u but protect us all as we get through this difficult time of misery and disbelief.it happened so unexpectedly but we put out faith and trust in you that we will get answers so we can our body mind and soul. he doesn’t have to suffer anymore give us strength to go on amen,” she added moments later.

Halaina has herself been battling temperament issues and recently admitted to having a terrible temper. She has been living a carefree social media life, posting a number of things that could pass as scandalous or aimed at attention-seeking.

However, a post from Duke Thomas’ father later confirmed that the death of Komuntale’s ex-husband.

“My son Chris, I am going to miss the talks we had and the sense of humor love you son,” Billy Thomas, the known father to Christopher Thomas mourned.

Nile Post looked into Billy Thomas and confirmed him as the registered father to Christopher Thomas according to the USA family tree records.

Another family member identifying herself as Cretia Thomas, a resident of Orlando in Florida also confirmed the death of Duke Thomas.

“In 2021 I lost 7 Family Members.. Including My Son Jaylin. I’m Trying to be strong after that. Now 1/9/22. I lost my Brother Christopher Duke Thomas… Lord, I haven’t healed from my son..Please give me strength.. I just had my last conversation,” she posted and tagged the deceased.

Moments later, another family member named Christopher Mason posted:

“With a heavy heart. Would like to inform many of you that knew my son, Christopher Duke Thomas. He was found dead this morning. Please keep me my family and his girlfriend, along with newborn baby in prayer. Such a hard day… Rest in Jesus son.”

Duke Thomas wedded Princess Komuntale in November 2012, but hardly a year later, the two broke up bitterly and the spills of their marriage were splashed on social media with the two estranged lovers counter-accusing each other of infidelity.

It took the intervention of Tooro Kingdom officials to pluck Duke Thomas off Facebook with the insistence that he should respect the royal family he had found himself married into and his own family.

On her part, Komuntale penned down a long story detailing the rocky areas of their relationship and the eventual reason she pulled the trigger to let it die.

In her final words about the Duke, the princess said:

I loved my husband and respected him and our marriage vows until the end and it saddens to announce that our marriage has ended. I plan to move forward with my life where I am not abused everyday. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have stood by me in this challenging period. I am eternally grateful for your support and encouragement. I am especially humbled and heartened by my fellow women who have endured domestic abuse and have reached out to me and supported me in the last week.This painful ordeal has taught me many important life lessons. First, that sheer one-sided love is not sufficient for a life-long relationship. Secondly, that one ought to have exceptional judgement of character before entering a life-long commitment. This comes with long-term courtship. And third, love should not hurt, abuse, or torment.