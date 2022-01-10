Police have announced the arrest of at least 60 suspects connected to the recent attacks against motorists along the Northern bypass.

In the past few weeks, several motorists have reported near death incidents faced along the busy highway where thugs armed with pavers smash their windscreens, hit the vehicle occupants and later rob them of their valuables.

Many of the victims have posted on their social media accounts videos and photos showing blood dripping out of some of their body parts including the head whereas others showed their damaged vehicle windscreens.

Consequently, police launched operations along the Northern bypass and according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga several gang members were arrested.

“We rounded up a total of 78 suspects and after screening we have processed 60 including those with violent criminal backgrounds involved in acts of burglary and car window smashing among others,”Enanga said.

He noted that the suspects, most of whom were between the age of 14 and 25 had in the past been arrested in the 2018 police operations along the Northern bypass and remanded but noted they had been released from prison during the time when prison authorities were being decongested during the Covid period.

He said that these operated along Bwaise roundabout, Kaleerwe roundabout, Kawaala flyover, Namungoona roundabout, Kyebando roundabout and flyover among other areas along the Northern bypass.

“This is a pop-up crime which also happened in 2018 and we managed to dismantle the gangs and took several members to curt but during covid period many could have been released and found their way back,” Enanga said.

“The public should know that the poor lighting system especially along the Northern bypass and an extensive drainage system with poorly planned settlements along the area, the many homeless youth gangs in the area contribute to this criminality.”

The police spokesperson however noted that operations to crackdown on the gangs will continue, adding they have dominated the area by spreading out officers in uniform on motorcycles, foot patrols and those in plain clothes from Busega roundabout up to Namboole.