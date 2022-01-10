At least eighteen (18) people have died due to Covid-19 related illnesses in the last one day, the Health Ministry has announced.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Uganda confirmed 749 new Covid-19 cases from a total 7943 Covid-19 tests, in which 18 people were reported dead due to Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths toll for people who have died due to Covid-19 in the country is now 3,357 ever since the pandemic was announced in March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn to live with Covid-19, no more lockdowns

Last week, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said that the country should learn to live with Covid-19, because the virus “will just not go away.”

Aceng said that government will not consider closing down even in the face of surging cases, because it is not sustainable.

The minister confirmed in a press statement that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is on, and urged Ugandans to get vaccinated.

Measures to contain the new wave

The health minister said that her docket shall start giving booster doses to those who are ready to receive them beginning February 2022.

“The elderly aged 50 years and above have already started receiving their booster doses,” Aceng said.

Following the directive of President Museveni, the Ministry of Health, according to Aceng, will administer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to priority populations, including the Elderly aged 50 years and above, Security personnel, and Health workers.

Others include teachers both in pre-primary, primary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions, Boda Boda riders, Drivers and conductors of all Passenger Services Vehicles (PSVs), Bar and nightclub workers, Market workers and vendors, Religious leaders, and Media.