The High Court in Kampala has issued yet another order asking security to produce incarcerated novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija dead or alive.

Kakwenza was on December, 28 arrested by security and has been in detention since then but on January 4, Makindye Chief Magistrate Court ordered that the author be unconditionally released from police custody.

However, the directive was not adhered to by security prompting his lawyers led by Eron to file a habeas corpus application before the High Court.

In the application, Kakwenza’s wife, Eva Basima through the lawyers asked court to compel the Special Forces Commander, the Inspector General of Police, CID director and Attorney General to produce the author .

“No charges have been brought against the applicant by any competent court of law and no explanation has been afforded to his lawyers, family and friends for his continued illegal detention,” Basima said.

On Monday afternoon, Justice Musa Ssekaana granted the order in which he asked government to produce Kakwenza dead or alive on Wednesday, January, 12, 2022 at 10am.

He said that upon hearing the submissions of Kakwenza’s lawyers including Eron Kiiza, Luyimbazi Nalukoola and Samuel Ronald Wanda and the response by the Attorney General through Kahwa Christine and Richard Adrole, he is inclined to grant the order.

“It is hereby ordered that a writ of habeas corpus is directed to Brig Peter Candia(commander SFC), Grace Akulo(Director CID), Martin Okoth Ochola(IGP) and Attorney General of Uganda to have the body of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija produced the High Court of Kampala on January 12, 2022 at 10 o’clock,” Ssekaana said.

It however remains to be seen if the new order will be compelled with by government considering the earlier incident.