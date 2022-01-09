Watoto Ministries and Bethany Women’s Hospital have inked a partnership to host US Oxytocin Specialist, Dr Larry Young.

Dr. Larry will be the main presenter at a conference organized for Monday, 10th January 2022 at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The 9:00 am – 2:00 pm conference will be held under the theme; Oxytocin and the healing power of mutual love. It will be a free event for all married couples with lunch and breakfast provided for attendees.

Oxytocin is a peptide hormone and neuropeptide normally produced in the hypothalamus and released by the posterior pituitary. It plays a role in social bonding, reproduction, childbirth, and the period after childbirth.

One of his publications includes; The Chemistry Between Us: Love, Sex, and the Science of Attraction with Brian Alexander (2012).

Dr. Larry J. Young, PhD is Director of the Center for Translational Social Neuroscience and of the Silvio O. Conte Center for Oxytocin and Social Cognition at Emory University in Atlanta, USA.

He is also a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Emory and chief of the Division of Behavioral Neuroscience and Psychiatric Disorders at Yerkes National Primate Research Center.

Dr. Young has published over 180 peer-reviewed publications, including premier journals such as; Science, Nature, Nature Neuroscience, Nature Genetics, PNAS, and Nature Reviews Drug Discovery.

He is Past-President of the International Society for Social Neuroscience.

Dr. Young has received several awards for his academic achievements including the

Golden Brain Award, the Frank Beach Award, the Daniel H. Efron Award from the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and has been elected as Fellow in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Young’s research seeks to understand how the brain functions to regulate social relationships. His research has revealed that

brain chemicals such as oxytocin and vasopressin regulate the neural processing of social information and promote the formation of social bonds by acting in specific neural

pathways. He has developed paradigms that are being used to screen drugs that enhance social function and is developing novel strategies for drug discovery for treating social impairments in autism and schizophrenia.

Dr. Young’s Centers bring together geneticists, neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists in the Atlanta area to better understand and heal the social brain.

Dr.Young’s book, The Chemistry Between Us: Love, Sex, and the Science of Attraction explores the latest discoveries of how brain chemistry influences all aspects of our relationships with others.