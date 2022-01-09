By Henry Mugenyi

Government has finally re-opened the Old Taxi Park, after two years of closure.

The park was initially closed off in March, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to curb its spread.

The decongestion that ensued following the closure gave Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) a chance to redevelop the 50 year old taxi park.

Development works officially started on May 7, 2020 as drainage systems inside the park were improved, the parking area redeveloped and new security lights installed.

The redevelopment, according to KCCA officials, cost Shs 4.3 billion.

The re-opening on Saturday January 8, 2022 after nearly two years was welcomed by passengers and taxi operators alike.

Speaking at the official reopening, Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda urged taxi drivers and all operators to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to ensure continuity in their job.

Before the closure in 2020, the Old Taxi Park had at least 35 stages of different routes but on reopening, some of these were moved to Kisenyi Bus Park in what officials say that it is intended to create more space.

The reopening comes at a time when the country is staring at full re-opening of the economy, starting Monday 10, January when students report.

Other sections of the economy are expected to be reopened after two weeks when students report, according to President Museveni.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo