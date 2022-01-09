There is a paralysis in Mbale city administration due to clashes and conflicts among leaders.

Stakeholders attribute the problem to several factors including ignorance, selfish interests, and lack of clear parameters of authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is likely to hamper the effective administration progress of the city.

The clashes started when Mbale city clerk David Kyasanku directed street vendors to vacate the streets effective fJanuary 1 2022.

He said the move also followed complaints from licensed shop operators who claimed that street vendors distract their customers.

The clerk’s directive was opposed by the Industrial Division mayor Muhamood Masaba who mobilised the vendors to continue operating on the streets until further notice.

Masaba said the city clerk never informed him about the move to evict vendors something he says undermines his authority as the division mayor.

The conflict has created paralysis in the administration of the city as well as service delivery.

Mbale City Council Public relations officer, James Kutosi attributed the problem to ignorance of the administrative structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbale City Development Forum president David Wetaka attributed the problem to a lack of clear demarcationof parameters of authority.

Relatedly, Industrial division councillors have endorsed a censure motion against the speaker over alleged violation the law. This follows disagreements on the constitution of the area land committee that saw councillors exchange blows. T

he councillors accused the speaker of altering the list of land committee members presented by the executive something that they say contravenes the law.