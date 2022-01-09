The Uganda Law Society has rapped the state and its security agencies over the continued detention of novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija since his arrest last month.

Despite an order for his immediate release by the Makindye Chief Magistrate Court last week, security has never heeded to the same following the December, 28 arrest of the author from his Kisaasi home.

In their statement released on Saturday, the lawyers’ body said they are saddened by the circumstances surrounding Kakwenza’s case.

“The Uganda Law Society finds these acts and omissions by the state and security agencies unacceptable, unlawful and in contravention of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. We condemn these acts which have undermined the independence of the judiciary, the legal profession and the rule of law in Uganda,” ULS president Pheonah Wall Nabasa said.

She said the disrespect to court doesn’t only undermine the powers of the judiciary to administer justice but also creates a risk of the public losing faith in seeking remedies from the courts which in turn may lead to anarchy.

The lawyers’ body insisted that novelist Kakwenza’s continued detention is in contravention of the law and demanded that the police and any other security organs adhere to the Makindye Chief Magistrates order and release him without any charge.

“The Uganda Law Society also demands that an investigation is held into the illegal detention, unwarranted, cruel and inhuman treatment allegedly subjected to Mr. Kakwenza and if found to be true, then culprits be apprehended and subjected to the due process.”

The Uganda Human Rights Commission on Friday said they had failed to trace Kakwenza’s whereabouts in all the detention centres they have visited.

The Police Criminal Investigations Division last week said Kakwenza is being accused of offensive communication in relation to tweets in which he belittled and abused President Museveni and the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.