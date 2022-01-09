The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ramadhan Ggoobi has said no new government project will commence without clear proof of land ownership.

Ggoobi made the remarks while meeting with local government accounting officers to address some of the issues affecting service delivery in their areas.

Some recurrent issues in local governments that were raised include; low absorption of development budget and related late procurement, dismal performance of USMID programme and unauthorised solicitation of off budget support.

Ggoobi told the officers that the titling of land should be prioritised by the local governments in order to make the work easy.

He said local governments are requesting for funds from the Ministry of Finance to save Seed schools and health facilities from being taken over by claimants.

Ggoobi asked the chairperson of local government accounting officers to officially write to him indicating critical issues that must be addressed to improve service delivery with proposed practical solutions.

“I will be glad to address them. We should avoid excuses,” he said.

After the meeting, Ggoobi also had an interaction with former Minister of Finance, Dr. Crispus Kiyonga about Uganda-China commercial relations.

Kiyonga also introduced his successor at Uganda’s embassy in Beijing, Oliver Wonekha.

Ggoobi handed Dr. Kiyonga, Amb. Wonekha and Migereko his latest and past research on industrial policy in Uganda.

“Always a pleasure to listen to the lessons of those who have walked the corridors before us which helps to enrich our policies,” he said.