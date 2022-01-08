Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that the country is now officially in its third (3) Covid-19 pandemic wave.

Aceng said that there has been an increase of at least thirty-seven (37) percent in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, and a 4.8 percent increase in the test positivity rate compared to the previous week of December 22 – 28, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To say this, Aceng was addressing the press about the COVID-19 situation in Uganda at the Media Centre on Friday.

The minister said that, furthermore, in the last 7 days, the health team has observed increased transmission rates across the country.

“We have therefore moved from a period of sustained containment where the positivity rate was below 5 percent. The country is now its third wave of the Covid pandemic,” Aceng said.

According to Aceng, the districts with the highest attack rates of above 30 per 100,000 population include Kampala (340 cases), Moroto (94), Kiruhura (89), Kyotera (85), Soroti (78), Wakiso (65), Mbarara (58), Gulu 58) and Amuru (42).

She said the occurrence of the third wave could be attributed to disregard of Standard Operating Procedures among many Ugandans, the festive period which brought many families together among other reasons.

Aceng said that the public should become more aware and not downplay health guidelines so that the country returns to normalcy.

This development comes at a time when the country’s economy is staring at full reopening starting with schools on Monday 10, January 2022.

Measures to contain the new wave

The health minister said that her docket shall start giving booster doses to those who are ready to receive them beginning February 2022.

“The elderly aged 50 years and above have already started receiving their booster doses,” Aceng said.

Following the directive of President Museveni, the Ministry of Health, according to Aceng, will administer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to priority populations, including the Elderly aged 50 years and above, Security personnel, and Health workers.

Others include teachers both in pre-primary, primary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions, Boda Boda riders, Drivers and conductors of all Passenger Services Vehicles (PSVs), Bar and nightclub workers, Market workers and vendors, Religious leaders, and Media.