The Leader of the Opposition Democratic Party has said that the rumored move to have Members of Parliament vote for the president instead of the entire adult Uganda population has been viewed by some people as a way to reduce polling stations in the country to the benefit of President Museveni.

Mao made the statement while appearing on NBS TV’s frontline show quoting other people.

“Some people are saying since the President is aged, he wants one polling station where all voters can be watched,” he said.

Mao was however keen to note that there needs to be a focus on the substance of the debate on having the president voted through Parliament and Local Councils.

“I do believe there is calligraphy behind this; we should look at the substance of the debate. I call this drama, but behind the drama, there is a substance we can’t ignore,” Mao said.

Already certain MPs from the NRM have called for sensible debate on the subject.

The Minister for Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze said that there needs to be a sober debate on the merits and demerits of the parliamentary system viz the Presidential system without prejudicing.

Linos Ngompek, the MP for Kibanda County said the new system if adopted would be cheaper and “the political parties will have a chance to go to the grassroots to look for votes for their members. The presidential campaigns are always violent but not the MP campaigns,” he said.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said that the proposal is being pushed on to Museveni by fortune hunters but he would not be shocked if the former turns it down.

“Knowing Museveni, this is not a proposal he will buy because he will want to subject himself to an election and rig it,” he said.

“NRM politicians are fortune hunters who spend time guessing what Mr. Museveni wants and what will benefit him,” he added.

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said President Museveni is a worker of the party and has no choice once party members make their choice.

“Museveni is a worker of the party; it is the party that tells him he is not going anywhere. He will have no choice if party members say we want you,” he said.

“If this matter comes to the NRM leadership and they buy it, this means ordinary people have a voice,” he added.

A new plan is being mooted by the ruling government to amend the constitution and have the political party with the highest number of Members of Parliament (MPs) decide who the president will be.

According to sources, this plan could even take off with the next elections in 2026.