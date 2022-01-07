The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima has defended her son Anselm Besigye against Ugandans criticizing his lifestyle.

Byanyima who is also the wife of the renowned politician, Dr. Kiiza Besigye was reacting to the ridicule her son often receives from a section of Ugandans who seem unhappy with his dreadlocks hairstyle and dress code.

In a tweet, Byanyima voiced out her stance and lashed out at those who feel bothered with her son’s lifestyle.

Just like any other parent, Byanyima stepped in to defend her son, saying that as Anselm’s mother, she finds his lifestyle ‘gorgeous’.

“Some Ugandans don’t like Anselm Besigye‘s long dreadlocks and hate his clothes! I think he is gorgeous! I am his mum,” she said.

However, Byanyima’s tweet quickly sparked mixed reactions on social media with a section of Ugandans slamming her for defending Anslem’s lifestyle which they claim is culturally inappropriate.

“You have assembled with men not because you decided to dress men’s trousers, put on their shirts or even tried to be masculine…but because of your intellect, leadership and female dignity…your son is doing otherwise trying to be a woman in appearance, looks, dressings..so sad” Kikonyogo Patrick.

Byanyima didn’t hold back on Kikonyogo’s comment. She replied, “I wear trousers and shirts, keep my hair short, enjoy a pint in a pub, bike, get angry and express it, look men in the eyes and tell them my truth… how does that sound? masculine? Feminine, masculine, and everything else – we are human beings and that’s what gives us dignity,”

Enzle wrote, “We have other pressing issues to attend to than the dreadlocks and dress code of your son.”

To this, Byanyima replied, “Attend to them. What are you doing here?”

Muhirwa David tweeted; “I know deep in your heart you don’t like them but the fact that you’re his mother you have nothing to do,”

On the other side, Byanyima’s reaction had some people loving her brave spirit.

Mercy Ampaire wrote, “May God bless you abundantly for being neutral and speaking the truth. “Spare the rod and spoil the child”

“That’s all that matters; mothers love, the hangers-on, cyber relatives, and everybody else for that matter can seat on a hot nail,” Jonathan Mwasa commented.