The Ministry of Health has said that on top of persons with underlying illnesses and those above the age of 50, there are other groups of people who will be getting Covid booster shots starting this month.

Updating the country on the Covid situation in the country, the Health Ministry, DR.Jane Ruth Aceng said they will administer booster shots to security personnel, teachers, boda boda riders, health workers, drivers, conductors of public transport vehicles, market vendors, hawkers, religious leaders and the media.

“We shall add health workers, teachers and the security forces now to the elderly while the rest will come on board at the end of March 2022.The aforementioned groups were recommended for booster doses due to their high level of contact with other members of the public during their day to day activities,”Aceng said.

She however noted that only those that completed their primary Covid vaccine six months back will be eligible for a booster dose.

According to the WHO representative to Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the effectiveness of the vaccine especially on new variants decreases and hence the need for a booster jab.

“To boost that, we have to take another dose. It is important to keep the six months. The booster dose will be effective when your immune capacity is lower. If you give it after six months which is the right time, it boosts it and more energy to fight new variants and existing ones,” Woldemariam said.

A number of countries have rolled out programs to ensure citizens get Covid booster shots amid the growing concern over the Omicron variant of Covid, after reports that the new variant spreads faster than its predecessor, Delta.

Reports also say the new variant is more likely to infect people who were not vaccinated or had COVID in the past.

President Museveni earlier this week become one of the first world leaders to take the booster shot.

I was vaccinated two times with AstraZeneca, now I have got a Pfizer booster dose. That when you do that, you get more mobilization of immunity and resistance and against the virus for the body. Please get the two vaccines if you are 18 years and then the ones above 50 years or below 50 but with comorbidities get a booster. Please this is not a joke. All must get up and be vaccinated,” he said as he urged the public to get Covid booster shots.