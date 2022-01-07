The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will resume flights from Uganda , effective Monday, January 10, 2022.

In an update sent to all frequent travelers with Fly Dubai Airline, and also published on the airline’s official website, procedures have been updated to allow flights from Uganda again.

“We’ve resumed our flights to Dubai and taking all measures necessary to make sure you’re protected when you travel with us. Effective from 10 January 2022 flights from Entebbe in Uganda will resume,” the statement reads in part.

Uganda Airlines has also announced that it will resume operations starting Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The flights from Entebbe to Dubai were suspended in December 2021, leaving several travellers stranded.

According to the new precautions, passengers travelling to or through Dubai from Uganda must present a printed copy of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result (displaying a QR code) from a test taken at an approved health service no more than 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure of their inbound flight to Dubai.

Passengers are also expected to take a rapid PCR test (based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA) at Entebbe airport (“Test & Fly Lab” only) no more than 6 hours before the departure time of the flight (the test report must display a QR code).

UAE announced that that passengers from Uganda should also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test result is received.

The new regulations do not apply to UAE citizens or other categories of exempted passengers as previously published.

Officials said that these passengers will be subject to testing on arrival.

According to the statement, officials announced that until further notice flights to and from several other African countries remain blocked.

The countries whose flights are still suspended include; Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania (including Zanzibar) and Zimbabwe.