The leader of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has told the people of Mityana that they will not allow the regime to amend the Constitution to have Parliament elect the president.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while speaking at the burial of Mutyaba Yusuf who passed away on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutyaba was a grandfather to Najja Sherif, the NUP deputy secretary for research who also doubles as the speaker, Wakiso district local government.

The burial took place at Bombo Village in Mityana district.

Kyagulanyi remarks followed rumours that NRM wants to change the Constitution and introduce a parliamentary system where the president is elected by Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi has dismissed such reports.

Kyagulanyi vowed that this will not work, adding that every time the Constitution stands in the way of the “dictator’s wishes, he amends it to suit him”.

“He is now trying to amend it again to have only MPs elect the president. Of course, this is intended to enable him to impose upon Ugandans a leader of his choice, having seen how unpopular he and his preferred successors are in the country. Too bad for him because we shall firmly reject that,”he said.

Kyagulanyi also told the people of Mityana that since President Museveni overwhelmingly lost elections in the central region, he has made it a habit to accuse Baganda and NUP supporters in Buganda of being tribal.

“He forgets that if Baganda were indeed tribal, they would never have been the same people to host, clothe, feed and hide him as they did while he waged his disastrous 1980s war in Luweero triangle,” he said.