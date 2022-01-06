The Uganda Human Rights Commission(UHRC) has said whereas it is closely monitoring novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s arrest, they are barred from investigating it.

“Whereas Article 53(4) (a) of the Constitution bars us from investigating matters before Court, we are following the matter of Kakwenza closely with the relevant authorities,” UHRC said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The rights body said it had received assurances that he will be produced in court soon.

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28 by plain-clothed security personnel from his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb.

The Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday ordered the unconditional release of Kakwenza by security agencies but the same has not been adhered to.

Powers

Established by the 1995 Constitution, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has powers to investigate allegations of human rights abuses, direct the release of detainees, and award compensation to abuse victims.

UHRC also has powers to visit the various detention centres to ascertain the condition of detainees in regards respect to human rights.

On Wednesday, the wife to Kakwenza dragged the SFC commander, Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to court over the continued illegal detention of the novelist.