MultiChoice Uganda has announced the return of the Step-Up promotion for all its DStv and GOtv customers dubbed DStv Tukwongere and GOtv- Liinya Grade campaign

The campaign that has since become a household favorite each month of January is back to enable all MultiChoice customers move a notch higher with the bouquet packages they subscribe to whilst offering quality edutainment, current affairs, entertainment with lifestyle, music, film and sports content like no other.

While making the announcement, Nellie Mwandha, the Head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice Uganda noted the importance of the campaign for the various Ugandans they serve through the DStv and GOtv platforms.

“January is always a tough month for most of our customers and as such we have once again tabled the Step Up offer which ideally makes it possible for our customers to upgrade from the package they are currently subscribed to.”

“Each customer will be required pay for the bouquet above and be upgraded to a higher package. For example, if you normally pay for GOtv Plus, pay for GOtv Max, and get upgraded to GOtv Supa. If you normally pay for DStv Family, pay for DStv Compact and automatically get upgraded to DStv Compact Plus.”

The next few months has something for everyone on DStv. Upgraded customers will be able to enjoy world-class sporting action together with original quality local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news, and kids’ entertainment on the Step-Up offer.

GOtv customers will be able to watch and enjoy a wide array of content including the best of world-class football, exciting proudly local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, news, and kids’ entertainment for less.

The offer is available to all DStv and GOtv customers from January 5th, 2022, to 31st March. With this in place customers have the advantage of enjoying content from a wide range of channels from bouquets they aren’t usually accustomed to at no extra cost.

To upgrade, a customer can use the different payment options available to subscribe, to enjoy quality content from the network of channels off the GOtv and DStv platforms.