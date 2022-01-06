Despite government clarifying that students who have not tested for Covid-19 should be allowed into schools when they reopen on January 10, Seeta High School in Mukono has informed parents that they will not be accepting students without proof of a Covid-19 test.

The school is linked to a cabinet minister.

One of the concerned parents told The Nile Post that they had been informed that the test must be carried out 72 hours before January 10, when schools are due to resume.

The parent, who preferred anonymity has two children in the school.

He showed Nile Post a message sent from the school confirming the same.

Nile Post has established that the school has partnered with Test and Fly Laboratory to carry out medical tests, including Covid-19 vaccination for Shs 145,000. The so called “Back to School Health Package” also includes: Typhoid test, urine analysis and a pregnancy test.

All Seeta High schools students have been given a back to school health package offer that includes the Covid-19 PCR test at only 145,000 UGX For any inquiries call us on +256313306900 or WhatsApp us on +256759752610#Backtoschool #Healthpackage #Backtoschoolhealthpackage pic.twitter.com/eDVK3DOPbG — Test and Fly Laboratory (@testandfly) January 6, 2022

We have been told that some parents had complained about the requirement but they had been told it was a must. Others feared that their children could face a backlash if they are seen to be opposing the move

“We have to struggle to get school fees. Now they are adding extra costs like Covid-19 testing fees. This is unfair,” one of the parents told Nile Post.

Ismael Mulindwa, Director Basic Education at Ministry of Education clarified that schools are not supposed to bar students who have not tested for Covid-19 or who are not vaccinated.

“Any school forcing any learner to test first before going to school is doing something illegal,” Mulindwa said.