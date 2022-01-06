By Henry Mugenyi

According to recent statistics from the Ministry of Health, over 530 Covid-19 patients are now admitted in various hospitals across the country.

The figure jumped from 30 hospitalised cased in the last one week.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ministry of Health officials said that these are results from tests carried out on January 3, 2022.

The figure is the biggest number so far registered in 2022.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 1,766 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 146,776.

The breakdown of the new cases according to the data from the Health Ministry shows that 1,727 cases were alerts and contacts from Kampala 698.

Wakiso registered 413 cases, Kiruhura 75 , Mbale 65, Mbarara 50, Gulu 44, Soroti 43, Moroto 37, Jinja 30, Kabarole 27, Oyam 18, Kazo 18, Abim 18, Masindi 13, Luweero 13, Buikwe 12, Iganga 12.

Museveni gets booster shot, urges Ugandans to get vaccinated

According to State House, President Museveni on Tuesday this week received a Covid-19 vaccine booster, before urging Ugandans above 50 years old to also get boosted up, as Omicron cases continue to surge.

Museveni also tasked other Ugandans to get vaccinated because the vaccine is safe and it will help the country to move forward.

He said that, “I really appeal to everybody to do the needful. If you belong to this group of 50+ get a booster dose. If 18 and above get vaccinated fully. Dr. Atwine brought another clan of doses and said clan mixing is good. Now Atwine has said that for the booster to work well, get another clan. I was vaccinated two times with AstraZeneca, now I have got a Pfizer booster dose.”

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo