At least 200 residents in Mutungo will be evicted from a piece of land in Butabika Kasaawe village, Nakawa division, which has been under contestation, because it is a wetland.

According to the latest findings released by the Ministry of Lands, the land which has different land titles is a wetland and belongs to Butabika Ward in Kampala Capital City Authority not Wakiso as alleged by some residents.

Residents who have lived in this place for over five years were left in shock shortly after they were told that more than 40 land titles will be cancelled since they occupied the land illegally.

However, Col Edith Nakalema, the head State House aAnti-Corruption Unit said, no one should be evicted until the government pronounces itself on the matter.

“All the land titles will be canceled, no one is allowed to own a title in a wetland. There is no development activity accepted to continue on this land because it is a wetland. The ministry of Water has confirmed with a clear report and no more people are allowed to settle on this land,”she said.

Nakalema said some government officials who had been accused of spearheading land wrangles in this area will be investigated.

“We are told some names but investigations are ongoing. Once proved that they connived with other people to buy titles in a wetland, they will definitely be arraigned before courts of law. Police are investigating, ”she said.