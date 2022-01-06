The High Court in Kampala has denied bail to businessman Francis Onebe who is accused of masterminding the killing of his wife and dumped the body in a septic tank.

Through his lawyers led by Moses Ingura, Onebe, 63 asked court to temporarily release him since he is suffering from prostate cancer and high blood pressure.

However, Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa on Thursday declined to grant the request for bail saying the businessman has failed to assure court that he will not abscond and interfere with investigations if he is released on bail.

The judge also noted that granting bail to the applicant would prejudice public interest and the administration of justice at large and that it is prudent that it is denied.

Earlier, the state had objected to the bail application saying that Onebe would flee the country to Nairobi where he has a permanent home as well as interfering with police investigations into his case.

Charges

Onebe was arrested last year and remanded over the alleged murder of his wife, Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio, whose body was recovered from a septic tank in the couple’s marital home in Munyonyo.

This was after several months had passed when Asio was nowhere to be seen and Onebe had reported to police the case of missing wife.

Onebe, 63, an accountant is accused together with Bonny Oriekot,26, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Limited over Asiao’s murder that happened in January 2021 at Mawanga zone LC1 in Munyonyo , Makindye division in Kampala district .