The European Union (EU) has joined calls from several stakeholders in demanding for the release of activist and award winning writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

The PEN Prize international writer of courage was forcefully arrested from his home last month and remains incarcerated, despite court orders to have him released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in a tweet, Eamon Gilmore, who is an EU Special Representative for Human Rights said that he is alarmed by reports of Kakwenza’s incommunicado detention, and demanded for his release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UGANDA: I’m alarmed by reports of alleged torture and incommunicado detention of author @KakwenzaRukira. He remains in detention without trial, despite a court order for his unconditional release. I urge Ugandan authorities to uphold rule of law and due process,” EU envoy said.

UGANDA: I’m alarmed by reports of alleged torture and incommunicado detention of author ⁦@KakwenzaRukira⁩. He remains in detention without trial, despite a court order for his unconditional release. I urge Ugandan authorities to uphold rule of law and due process. pic.twitter.com/V6pLG8ZSsq — Eamon Gilmore (@EamonGilmore) January 5, 2022

Maria Hakansoon, who is the ambassador of Sweden to Uganda reasserted Glimour’s demands, saying that the EU delegation to Uganda supports the call to have Kakwenza released.

The Police Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twiine told journalists on Monday that Kakwenza is accused of offensive communication stemming from his social media posts in which he belittled President Museveni and First Son, also Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye ordered for the unconditional release on novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija from any detention on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 although he remains in detention.