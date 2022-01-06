The Ministry of Health has said that Covid tests will be not be a requirement asked for by schools before admitting learners as studies resume next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of schools had asked parents to pay for Covid tests for learners as they report to school next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a statement by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa noted that the ministry has got information of schools asking learners to carry out Covid tests before they return to schools but he said this is not a requirement.

“Ministry of Health would like to advise that the testing of pupils/students on admission or before the arrival is not the official position of the Covid-19 National Task Force. The National Covid-19 Guidelines for Safe Reopening of Schools, that were jointly developed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, provide specific guidance on how learners will safely return to schools. Testing learners on arrival was not one of the recommendations,” Mwebesa said.

According to the ministry, Standard Operating Procedures like wearing of masks, sanitizing and social distance in schools is what is required.

He says that in case there is need to have learners tested, it will be undertaken by the Ministry of Health and not by private laboratories but noted this has not been discussed.

“In all schools, the staff and parents shall work closely with communities and nearby health facilities to address Covid issues in the school.”

As schools reopen next week, government released a phased program to guide during the process and also avoid congestion as learners resume studies, having been off for over two years over the Covid pandemic.