Unvaccinated people and those not wearing masks will be barred from accessing Kabale town and public institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

This was resolved by the Kabale district Covid-19 taskforce during the meeting held on Tuesday as the district faces a continued spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Kabale Resident district commissioner (RDC), Godfrey Nyakahuma, who is also the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson highlighted that the decision was reached to combat the pandemic in the district.

Nyakahuma added that it was agreed that roadblocks be erected and vaccinations points put at all points of entry into Kabale town, to first inoculate anyone entering Kabale town.

Nyakahuma also says that, for purposes of protecting government workers, unvaccinated members of the public will not be allowed to access government facilities and installations. He also called on owners of private facilities to restrict access to their premises so as to protect their workers.

Ahead of the official reopening of schools on January 10, 2022, the taskforce also resolved that all unvaccinated teachers shall not be allowed in schools, although they agreed to let in unvaccinated learners aged eighteen years and above on a condition that their respective schools will draw a program for them to get their jabs.

According to the RDC, the new guidelines are in line with the December 2020 cabinet recommendations, which called for blocking people without masks from public places. He added that those who will be found without facemasks in the public will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Kabale District education officer, Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, said that each school has been attached to a health facility, where any registered Covid-19 cases will be managed.

The Acting Kabale district health officer, Alfred Besigensi, said that the spike in the number of cases is worrying adding that the infection rate in the district is above 50 percent. He, however said that despite the high infection rate, the rate of admission is still low.

Besigensi adds that the only way the people can prevent the cases turning from mild and moderate to severe, is to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, January 3, 2022, the district had confirmed 147 Covid-19 cases from 255 sample tests, conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the district since March 2020, to 3, 648 while the cumulative deaths currently stand at 129.

The number of those admitted currently stands at 32, while those under the Home based care system is 610.