Makerere University administration has directed that all first year students will be required to report with a laptop for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In a letter from the Makerere University Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye-Namoah, the university said that this will be an essential tool that will help learners in their studies.

“All freshers MUST have laptop computers as one of the essential tools for study purposes for their programmes,” Masikye noted in the letter.

The university was however not clear on whether students without laptops will be be allowed to register or not.

This will be the first time that learners at Makerere University are directed to carry laptops as an essential tool prior to registration.

The first year students at Makerere University are expected to report for their orientation week on January 29, 2022.

The orientation week will run for seven (7) days until February 4, 2022.

During the orientation week, arrangements are made to enable the freshers meet and be addressed by Key Officers, Wardens and Student Leaders who welcome the students.

Arrangements are also made to enable the Freshers acquaint themselves with such key facilities at the University like the Library, University Hospital, Games and Recreation Facilities among others.

Masikye said that all first year students should endeavour to report for orientation, and also ensure that they are registered first centrally and then with each of their respective Colleges/Schools/Departments/Halls.

“During this period all freshers shall report to their respective Colleges for meetings with the University officials starting at 9.00 am every day. College Principals and Registrars will issue the orientation programmes for their Colleges,” Masikye noted.