The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has warned the public against fraudsters using CMI boss Maj Gen Abel Kandiho’s name to solicit money from the public.

According to UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the yet to be identified elements claim to be fundraising money to bail out the CMI boss amidst the U.S sanctions brought against him recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to an ongoing scam by unscrupulous fraudsters claiming to be mobilising financial support to bail out the CMI Maj Gen Abel Kandiho in the wake of the questionable sanctions put on him by the government of the United States of America,” Byekwaso noted in a statement.

Byekwaso added that two cases have so far been registered and are under forensic investigation.

“The two fraudsters have allegedly obtained money by false pretence from unsuspecting friends of Maj Gen Abel Kandiho and members of the public.”

The UPDF mouthpiece urged members of public to be extra cautious against the ongoing scam and encouraged them to report any attempts by the said scammers.

Last month, the U.S government slapped financial sanctions against Kandiho for alleged involvement in gross human rights violation in Uganda during the January 2021 general elections.

However, the Uganda government has since then protested these sanctions saying they were unfair and questionable.