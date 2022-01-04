By Isaac Otwii

Police in Lira District have launched an investigation into the circumstances under which a 22-year old man was abducted on New Year’s eve.

Ivan Alyao, a 22-year old resident of Agulu-twoo village, Itek Sub-County in Lira District allegedly went missing from a trading a centre he had gone to celebrate the New Year.

The Police Spokesperson for North Kyoga Region, ASP Patrick Jimmy Okema said the victim in the company of a friend and boda boda rider Joshua Abot from the same village went out to the trading centre for new year’s celebration.

“Abot Joshua then bought for him some beers, but later told the victim he was dropping a customer on a motorcycle,” Okema said on Monday.

However, by 11pm, Abot had not shown up to pick the victim. Okema said the victim then called Abot who later told him to get another means to go back home.

“He was forced to foot back home. But, unfortunately along the way, he was abducted by unknown people, his mobile phone was confiscated and the abductees used it to call his aunts Susan Ajok and Winnie Apio demanding for a Shs1, 000, 000 to be sent before releasing him,” says Okema.

Currently, Okema said police has started tracking the victim’s phone number.

