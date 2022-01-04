But if your like many of us out there, struggling to save from salary, not sure if you’ll have your job next month or year, to buy land you need years savings…, then that advise is a trap.

Start thinking of how you can create cash flows before taking on responsibility of constructing a sleeping house. There are many ways one can create additional income without much time or knowledge.

I

from my tweets quite a number of people paid attention on the family home I completed.

realisedThe family generally speaking was very excited about the new home and I remember driving my wife and daughter to the house one evening and my daughter hugged me so tightly and said dad, thank you so much.

I felt a little sad and apologized for taking so long to build a house for them. My daughter quickly said, “you would have probably not built one like this and I agreed with her.”

I only felt guilty because of what my wife and daughter expressed.

My dream house as a person is a 2 bedroomed house facing the Nile in Jinja if God gives me life. Many years ago, I bought the location and it was Shs 800k per acre and we have planted many fruiting trees.

I will write about the 10 months it took to build this….but I must appreciate the fact that my wife and daughter pushed me into doing this at the beginning of 2019.

I told them design a house you want, I will build it for you. And I introduced the architect they worked with.