I felt a little sad and apologized for taking so long to build a house for them. My daughter quickly said, “you would have probably not built one like this and I agreed with her.”
I only felt guilty because of what my wife and daughter expressed.
My dream house as a person is a 2 bedroomed house facing the Nile in Jinja if God gives me life. Many years ago, I bought the location and it was Shs 800k per acre and we have planted many fruiting trees.
I will write about the 10 months it took to build this….but I must appreciate the fact that my wife and daughter pushed me into doing this at the beginning of 2019.
I told them design a house you want, I will build it for you. And I introduced the architect they worked with.
