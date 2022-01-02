Three people were on Saturday night confirmed dead and five others seriously injured following an accident in Mabira Forest.

The accident involving a Toyota Premio registration number UAL 958Q and a trailer registration number UAZ 558P/UAL 793X occurred near Najjembe trading centre in Mabira Forest along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s alleged that the Toyota Premio that was being driven by one Yunus Kalema from Jinja to Kampala side, lost control, crossed the lane to the opposite side and rammed into the trailer that was being driven by one Takwana Karim ,57 moving from Kampala to Jinja side,” said the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima.

The Traffic Police spokesperson identified the deceased as Yunus Kalema, 31 the driver of the Toyota Premio and a resident of Walusubi trading centre in Mukono district , Rajab Lutwama, 48 a passenger in the Premio and a four year old child who was also in the Premio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured including three female adults, one male adult who are not yet identified and two other juveniles aged 13 and 7 and are children of Rajab Lutwama, one of the deceased passengers.

“The injured were rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital for further medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem,”Nampiima noted.

Police last week warned drivers against reckless driving and over speeding especially during the festive season.

For example during the Christmas season, 58 people were killed in roads accidents in various parts of the country.