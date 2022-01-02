Like he controversially does at this time of the year, musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has released his list of the top Ugandan artistes who managed to make it last year amidst the effects of Covid-19 in the entertainment industry.

And the top artistes for last year according to Bebe Cool are:

Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso

He said this has been a good second consecutive year for Pallaso to appear on his list.

This time he bounced back with Nalonda Nemala as the major hit from him but also followed it up with Mpa Love, Ani oyo which were fairly good songs.

Eddy Kenzo

Bebe Cool explained that the singer flew high with his songs Weekend and Sango featuring Martha Mukisa.

He said despite his personal challenges Kenzo Maneuvered with “Weekend” which he would have called the song of the year.

Azawi

He said the singer is the only female artist to release an album in 2021 with two hit songs My year and Slow Dancing.

With Slow Dancing as her biggest hit song and My year being moderate,Bebe Cool said all her songs seem to be good and require public attention.

“Azawi was clearly ahead of all other female artists because of her affiliation with record label that pushed her music and brand, ”he said.

Mudra

Mudra bounces back on Bebe Cool list with two hit songs Onkosa and Gwe Amanyi.

Bebe Cool said he wouldn’t organise a concert and miss having this singer perform because he represents the new energy and vocabulary of the young generation.

Zex Bilangilangi

He also bounced back on the Bebe Cool list with a bullet song Magazine and for sure that’s all he needed to be on the list this year. This song according to Bebe Cool is extremely big and good and the character is proving more likable.

Liam Voice

He is a new entrant breakthrough artist iN 2021 with Omwoyo, Bus, Love Olinonya which are relatively good songs. His style of music according to Big Size is not easily salable unless if an artist executes it perfectly well

Spice Diana

Spice Diana made it to the list with Ready ft Fik femaica and Body ft Nince Henry though body is an average song. Bebe Cool said focusing a lot on showbiz and wanting to collaborate might have

redirected the recognition of this Spice Diana

Vinka

She appeared on Bebe Cool’s list this year with her song Thank God,

Sheebah Karungi

More or less nothing surprising about Sheebah doing well and yes she did well with Boyfire Ft Selector Jeff as a hit song and Yolo half hit.

“It’s good this year we have seen more women compete with Sheeba unlike the previous years where she dominated, good job Queen Karma,”said Bebe Cool.

Other songs that made it on the list include; Tupaate – Pia Pounds ,Onina-Baza Baza,Katonda yabadde Mwe Ensonga – Pastor Bugembe,Oluvannyuma-Zulitums,Omwana Wabandi-Daddy Andre,Akapeesa-Lady Jazmine,Mbimala-John Blaq ,Mbeera-Levixone ft Grace Morgan.