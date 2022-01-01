The UPDF last week announced the capture of Kambi Ya Yua, the largest camp for the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) group.

Seating on eight acres of Virunga forest land, the camp is estimated to have accommodated over 600 ADF fighters and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The camp was captured with limited enemy resistance and there was no effect on the joint forces,” a joint statement by the UPDF and FADRC read in part.

According to the UPDF, the captured camp was a host to military training and Islamic radicalization activities evidenced through the literature found, bomb making materials, a damaged laptop, 129 live rounds of PK machine gun loaded in their chain, 155 live rounds of sub machine gun ammunition, three solar panels and ADF strength registers.

The Ugandan army says that the air and artillery strikes as well as the advance of the ground forces have reduced the freedom of the ADF fighters to plan their activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fortified enemy positions, many of which were the command posts of senior leaders were equally destroyed and made inhabitable for them. Using Intelligence, Surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance assets, the joint forces continue to locate many more targets which are then immediately engaged by air and artillery strikes,” the UPDF said in a statement.

“UPDF and FARDC will continue to hunt down the ADF/ISCAP terrorists in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of Eastern DRC, in line with the General Agreement on Defence Co-operation between the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Government of the Republic of Uganda and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and the Democratic Republic of Congo Armed Forces. “