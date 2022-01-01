Happy new year to all sex lovers. May this be the year you get to lay your crush.

May 2022 be the year you fall in love and get your soulmate between the sheets. May 2022 bring orgasms like you have never known.

ADVERTISEMENT

After everything we have been through, this is the year to break free of all stereotypes. This is the year women will learn to approach a man and tell them exactly how they want to eat him.

This is the year women will stop fearing to take the initiative. You want him, walk up to him and tell him. Do not wait for him to make that move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe he is only waiting for you to show interest, and things will happen. Nothing is sexier than a woman who knows what she wants.

This is the year women prove to men that they know what they want in the sheets. This is the year you get to tell your man that the thing he has been hitting for years is actually not your g-spot.

It is the year to show him where that g-spot is. If you don’t know where your g-spot is, allow him to cheat.

This is the year you teach your man how to go down on you. The shy woman in you should stay in 2021. If you don’t like what he is doing, do not pretend through it. You deserve a man who knows his way around your choockie. Teach him.

This is the year you stop doing it for the money! This year you stop saying yes because you need a good lifestyle. This is the year you will get to work hard and start enjoying sex.

The day you start making your money is the day you will stop exchanging sex for the good life and start enjoying it.

This is the year to stop giving women transport. This is the year men should stop transporting women for sex. 2022 is the year she will work hard and call you over to her place, lay you and drop you off at your place in the morning.

If she is not willing to transport herself for a little pleasure, this is not her year. Find a woman who knows that both parties benefit from sex.

Create a space where this woman knows it is a booty call, not a lifestyle support call, and see how much you will enjoy sex.

This year, allow your woman to dominate the sex life. Allow this woman to tie you up and explore every inch of your body.

She is not a whore because she knows her way around a man’s body. No! She just pays attention to a man’s needs too. This is that kind of year. Embrace it.

This is the year to keep competition out of the bedroom. Just because she gave you a premium blow job, you don’t have to die between her legs to return the favour. Take it, live it and enjoy every bit. You will return the favour next time. It is okay.

It’s okay to cum first and fast. 2022 is the year to understand that a man can never be judged by that first round. In fact, this year, the first round is part of foreplay. Allow your man to get it out of the way and let the game begin.

This is the year we start having sex for pleasure. We must stop commercialising sex and enjoy it. Do not pay for sex. The habit of giving money to women after having sex with them should stop.

If money is the only way you know how to appreciate her presence in your life, send the money hours later or before, do not give it immediately after sex. Do not normalize this expectation. It’s killing the vibe.

A lot has to change this year. Instead of leaving them because they can’t satisfy you in bed, teach them how to and be patient. The teaching alone is a turn-on. Embrace it.

Learn to ask for sex without using money and feel how different that orgasm will be.

Till next time, may you have an orgasmic 2022!