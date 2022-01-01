The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said one of their greatest achievement in 2021, has been stripping President Museveni naked because the whole world now knows that he is not the angel he has always claimed to be.

In his end of year message, Kyagulanyi said that this is an important achievement in any struggle to remove a dictatorship.

“The people of Uganda are now more awake than ever. I am proud to see Ugandans, young and old, much more interested in the affairs of our country. Fighting an entrenched dictatorship is not and has never been easy anywhere,” he said in a statement.

He explained that when they spoke of Mission 2021 they were alive to these realities, thanking everyone who has contributed to the achievements registered in the year 2021.

Kyagulanyi insisted that President Museveni grabbed the victory of Ugandans in 2021 general elections, claiming that he has continued to misrule Ugandans through the barrel of the gun.

“But he is not as strong as he used to be. He is not as insulated as he used to be and he is definitely much more vulnerable than he has ever been. Let me take this opportunity to send deep gratitude to all Ugandans who continue to support the struggle against the dictatorship,” he said.

Kyagulanyi applauded their supporters in the diaspora for organising demonstrations, reporting those who abuse human rights to relevant organs and organisations, and supporting the struggle with logistics.

“Thank you all for the tireless efforts. Even after dictator Museveni grabbed our victory, many of you could have felt discouraged. But I am thankful to all of you who have not given up,” he said.