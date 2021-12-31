By Isaac Muwanguzi

This exhibition is about celebrating people with disabilities through photography.

Stigma and discrimination, difficulties with access to key facilities and poor aiding tools have been highlighted among challenges faced by people living with disabilities.

As a photographer, I was inspired by my older sister who contracted Cerebral Malaria at about two months old. The illness affected the mobility of her lower limbs and impaired her hearing senses.

People with disabilities are always at the back of my mind and I think it is only right that they be before my lens, to celebrate their determination to live a full life in spite of their disabilities.

This is the inspiration behind the exhibition now running at Nommo Gallery in Kampala. The exhibition opened to the public on 17th December 2021 and will run until 15th January, 2022.

Photographer Isaac Muwanguzi