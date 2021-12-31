As 2021 draws to a close, the Nile Post looks at the prominent figures that went with the year.

Gen Paul Lokech

ADVERTISEMENT

On August, 21, the country and world at large were thrown into shock after the announcement of the death of Maj Gen Paul Lokech who was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Christened the Lion of Mogadishu for his exploits in dislodging Al Shabaab fighters from the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the world was shocked to hear the man who had roared in combats had died of a blood clot.

Speaking of his death, the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo described Lokech as a large tree whose demise would be felt greatly by the Acholi region where he hailed from.

The top UPDF brass also spoke of the “great warrior” that Lokech was with exploits displayed well in Somalia, Northern Uganda and DRC among other areas where he served.

He was described as one of the finest and bravest commanders the UPDF has ever had but on the other hand, one with humility and admired by many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi hailed Lokech for leading his troops to a daring 700km trek across a dangerous territory from DRC to Uganda where he safely delivered them.

“That was an exceptional feat as a battalion commander,” Gen Muhoozi said during the burial.

His exemplary performance didn’t end with the army but also in Police where he was deployed by the commander in chief, as the Deputy Inspector General of Police where he again excelled.

Speaking of his exploits, President Museveni described Lokech as one of the finest commanders.

“I was not aware of that [his nickname] until after his death. However, what I was aware of was that Lokech was one of the good commanders that had performed well in the battles against Al-Shabaab in Somalia,” he noted.

The commander in chief posthumously promoted Lokech to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga

On April, 3, the Archdiocese of Kampala announced the death of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Lwanga had on a Saturday morning been found dead in his room but a later postmortem report indicated he had died of a blood clot.

Known to be vocal, Lwanga had on several occasions taken a swipe at government over its excesses and violation of human rights.

For example, in one of his last statements, he condemned security organs over brutality and violation of human rights.

“We are deeply concerned about the actions of some security agencies in relation to the disappearance of some of our people, especially youths. This is brewing anger, division, fear and anxiety within the population,” Lwanga said.

“It totally contravenes the human rights frameworks to which we are signatory as a country. We are troubled that such a disregard of these God- given rights and freedoms shall weaken our social linkup of harmony, social cohesion and responsive leadership.”

Earlier in 2018, he had taken a swipe at government for recruiting people to spy on religious leaders.

“Some of them have guns and come with them to church. They should stop or else we shall be forced to have everyone checked before coming here,”Lwanga said.

“Let government have the courage to call Ntagali (for protestants ), myself or Mubajje (for muslims) and tell us the information they have about ourselves but some of those you recruit have been expelled from the church and are only giving you false information. They will lead to your downfall.”

Yona Lwanga

The Archbishop of the Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga was announced dead at the age of 76.

He had passed away to prostate cancer in Athens, Greece where he had been rushed to for treatment.

The Archbishop of the Orthodox Church was also known to speak to authorities about their excesses on several occasions.

“We are going to suffer human rights abuse until NRM is dissolved. And it (NRM) is going to dissolve very soon. I say this prophetically, it is not going to be there because it has disturbed this nation very much. It is going to dissolve. And when it dissolves, then things will go wonderfully,” Metropolitan Lwanga said during his Easter message in 2019.

Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa

In August, bush war hero and former UPDF representative in parliament, Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa died at the age of 65.

Pecos who had a few weeks earlier retired from the active service of the UPDF died while on admission at Max Hospital in New Delhi in India.

Prior to his death, he was also the Commander of the UPDF Centre for Doctrine Development and Synthetisation.

Having been trained at Munduli Military Academy in Tanzania and after the fall of Amin, he was sent to Nakasongola Military Training School, Kutesa in1981, deserted the army to join Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels.

He is remembered as one of Museveni’s bodyguards in the bush and is said to have accompanied him as he made “treacherous” journeys across Lake Victoria into Kenya to bring arms for the NRA rebels.

At the burial, Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa received a 15-gun salute as a befitting send off.

Prof. Mbonye

In July, the former Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Prof. Anthony K. Mbonye was pronounced dead.

Prof. Mbonye died from his home at Buziga, a Kampala suburb.

The professor at the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences, Makerere University and Uganda Christian University is remembered for his book, Uganda’s Health Sector – Through Turbulent Politics (1958-2018).

The book rattled many at the Ministry of Health as he exposed what he termed as rot and power struggles at the ministry.

Others who went with the year include Mathias Kasamba, the former EALA MP and NRM director for mobilization and cadre development.