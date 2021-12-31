Samuel Mugarura, a former Makerere University student at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity has said he is seeking for shs66 billion to set up Uganda’s first teargas manufacturing plant.

Mugarura last year entered an agreement with government to develop his teargas prototype to standard and start manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Nile Post, Mugarura said whereas everything has been finalized including entering a deal for the manufacturer of canisters with the UPDF, he is seeking funds to set up a mini plant to start production.

“We have worked day and night to ensure everything is right. Everything is now ready but government through the Ministry of Science and Technology has refused to release funds for the mini-plant,”Mugarura said.

“In Feb 2017, we secured a patent (utility model) for the formula of our riot gas chemical from Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organization ARIPO, Harare, Zimbabwe

through the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB). We are ready for production but funds for the mini-plant are not available.”

Asked about the capacity of the mini plant he wants to set up, Mugarura explained that the facility can produce about 5000 canisters a day.

Teargas

Named MS 23, Mugarura says his teargas product is cost effective and goes for about $10, a cost he says is lower than the one by international companies which he said would help save alot of money for government.

He says that he has also developed pepper sprays that can be used by members of the public for their safety at a lower price than the ones used by police.

“The farmers of mangoes, onions and hot pepper will get markets for their products as well as creating jobs by this product. You never know the country can start exporting some of it to other countries and we earn something to help us attain the middle-income status.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The product according to Mugarura doesn’t contain chlorine atoms that deplete the ozone layer to cause global warming and therefore is environment friendly.

“Ugandans will be employed both directly and indirectly. At a full-scale operational stage after commercialization, the project is envisaged to employ about 1000-1500 people directly and indirectly, majority of whom are local farmers who need boosting in their household incomes,” he says.

He says that the products will be sold not only in Uganda but also in East Africa and across Africa.

Gov’t response

When contacted for a comment about the matter, the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr.Monica Musenero said she is not aware of the agreement between Mugarura and government .

“He was dealing with the ministry which was abolished and I haven’t found any record like budget in the things they(old ministry) passed to me. I cant therefore comment on the matter without first ascertaining documents about the matter,” Musenero said.

It remains t be seen what will happen to the facility after government seems to have turned a blind eye to the innovator at the last minute, having supported him initially.