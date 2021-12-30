President Museveni has called off the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) meeting with Secretary Generals which was supposed to be held in Rwakitura.

Whereas the Secretary Generals of the various political parties had already arrived at his country home in Rwakitura for the meeting on Wednesday, the president however informed them he would not be in position to meet them.

According to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Linda Nabusayi, the president needed more time to prepare for his forthcoming national address and therefore asked for a postponement.

“The IPOD Secretary Generals’ meeting has been postponed to a later date in January. The president is preparing for his national address on COVID19 update which will be delivered same time with the annual New year’s message on Friday,”Nabusayi said.

“He needs enough time with the IPOD Secretary Generals so requested for a postponement.”

A new date for the meeting will be communicated later next month.

IPOD is an organization that brings together all political parties represented in Parliament.

Composed of the council of Secretary Generals of parties and the summit of leaders, IPOD seeks to bring together political parties for constructive dialogue on the issue of the country’s democracy.

The Forum for Democratic Change has in the past declined to take part in IPOD activities whereas recently, leading opposition party, National Unity Platform also said they will not be party to the organization that brings together parties represented in parliament.

“In our assessment, the NRM-led Government has turned IPOD into a forum in which party principals meet for a cup of tea followed by a photo opportunity, while serious discussions about the future of the country have been denied audience with the platform,” NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya said recently.

Currently the representation in parliament included 337 NRM MPs, NUP 57, FDC 32, DP has nine, the same number as Uganda People’s Congress whereas JEEMA and People’s Progressive Party(PPP) have one MP each whereas 73 legislators joined as independents.