The Minister for Presidency Milly Dokha Babalanda has directed Resident District Commissioners across the country to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in light of the upsurge in Omicron cases in the country.

In the directive, Babalanda cites the Omicron variant and asks RDCs and RCCs to step up mobilization and inspection to ensure the spread of the variant is curbed.

“Following the escalation in the numbers of COVID-19 omicron cases, you are hereby directed to undertake massive radio sensitizations and to inspect public places to ensure that the SOPs are being observed,” the directive that starts on December 29th reads.

“We need to beat back the resurge in cases due to Omicron as we head into the New Year,” the minister adds.