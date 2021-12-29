A number of travelers especially Ugandans workers were left stranded following the suspension of flights from Uganda to Dubai by the United Arab Emirates government.

UAE earlier this week suspended entry of travelers from several African destinations until further notice as part of efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 variant Omicron.

At Entebbe Airport, several passengers, especially migrant workers who were destined to UAE and especially Dubai were left stranded by the announcement.

Many of them, especially females who were destined to fly out of the country were seen with their bags stranded at the airport without knowledge about their next moves.

According to Ronald Mukundane, the spokesperson for Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), labour export companies have been most hit by the suspension since most of their clients go through Dubai.

“Those in the labour externalization sector have been affected greatly because most people we take abroad go through Dubai and yet the suspension was abrupt,” Mukundane said.

He explained that the suspension has left the labour externalization companies in balance since they are not sure of what to do next.

“Many tickets that we had already purchased have been cancelled whereas the duration of the suspension has not been specified. This has left us in balance.”

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) on Tuesday announced the suspension doesn’t affect incoming flights from UAE to Uganda.

“Incoming Emirates flights from Dubai are still operational. Passengers planning to travel to Dubai are advised to contact their respective airlines for guidance on any changes in the restrictions,” UCAA said in a brief statement.