Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has criticised a directive recently issued by the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Hussein to force vendors off the city’s streets.

Lukwago said if Hussein continues with such a move, he is bound to fail like past city leaders who tried to use force.

Last week, Hussein told The Nile Post that street vendors have until January 10 2022 to vacate the streets and take up available space in markets, saying that vending and hawking is illegal.

However, Lukwago insisted that the RCC does not have the powers to regulate the conduct of trade in the city.

“It is not within the mandate of the RCC to deal with issues of trade order, no, that is not his mandate .That is the work of KCCA,” said Lukwago in an interview with NBS TV.

Lukwago vowed not to allow the RCC to continue with the move, warning his decision could cause him problems like the past city leaders who tried to take such initiative.

“You are not as powerful as Jennifer Musisi [former KCCA boss], not as powerful as Beti Kamya [former Kampala Minister] not as powerful as Frank Tumwebaze [former Kampala Minister] and many others who have tried and dismally failed,”said Lukwago.

KCCA banned street vending in 2015 in a bid to decongest the city and restore trade order, and subsequently acquired Usafi market in Kalitunsi-Mengo to resettle the evicted vendors.

However, vendors later abandoned the facility due to ‘unfavorable conditions’ and returned to the streets.

KCCA is working on a street vendors and hawkers ordinance which will provide for licensing and organisations of the trade and this would help limit them to specific streets in specific divisions and at specific times.