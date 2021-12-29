President Yoweri Museveni has joined other world leaders to pay tribute to South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.

In his tribute, Museveni described the late as a towering liberation icon who helped in the fight against white injustice in South Africa by showing courage.

“He will be remembered as one of the greatest and courageous leaders of South Africa, who came face to face with the apartheid regime demanding justice, freedom and equality for the black people,” Museveni said in a statement.

“ His contribution to struggles against injustice, racial discrimination and intolerance led him to the leadership of the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” which task he undertook successfully.”

According to Museveni, the role played by the late Archbishop Tutu in fighting for the liberation of South Africa from Apartheid rule will never be forgotten by the entire world.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Uganda and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to convey to you and through you to the family of the late Archbishop our deepest condolences and sympathies as we mourn our liberation icon.”

“We, therefore, commiserate with you, the bereaved family and the people of South Africa for the loss of one of the greatest sons and liberators of Africa. May the almighty God grant his soul an eternal rest.”

South Africa on Monday started the week-long mourning to honour Tutu who died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Several other events are being planned throughout the week to honour Tutu’s life in South Africa.

The deceased’s body will on Friday lie in state at St George’s Cathedral before his funeral on Saturday.