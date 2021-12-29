“People could start taking us seriously as a trading partner, and not a net recipient of development assistance,” says Mr Mnyupe. “For the ordinary Namibian, this means hope.”

Mr Balhoa expects that the planned influx of people and business will strengthen infrastructure in Lüderitz, like roads and hospitals, and that the project will attract more investment from the central government into the area.

But the optimism comes with matching concerns. Mr Balhoa says previous large projects have not invested back into the community as hoped. The are worries that the small town will not be able to meet the increased infrastructure demands – with accessible housing already being a big challenge.