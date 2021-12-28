Use of fireworks, burning tyres and overnight prayers as Ugandans usher in the new year have been common rituals, bringing together thousands of revellers from across the country.

However, with the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant amidst the threats of terrorism and rebel activity, the joint security agencies have banned such activities as one way to protect the citizens.

Speaking to the media, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the leadership of the joint security agencies will ensure that citizens adhere to the security and health safety guidelines that are in place.

“We wish to inform all dealers in fireworks, proprietors of hotels, places of worship, city lord mayors, event organisers, VIPs and the public, that for the second year running, all New Year’s Eve fireworks displays have been canceled due to the threats of Covid-19,” he said.

Enanga said it is imperative that all members of the public take matters of public safety seriously, by acting cautiously with concern for their own safety, the safety of their families and all other Ugandans and visitors.

“All church leaders, pastors and reverends are also reminded that due to uncertainties of Covid-19, all cross over prayers on new year’s eve, have also been canceled due to the uncertainties caused by Covid-19,”said Enanga.