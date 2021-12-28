The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai until further notice, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has confirmed.

In a statement from the Authority, it indicated that flights that are inbound from Dubai will remain operational however, those plying the opposite direction have since ceased.

“UAE has temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai until further notice. Incoming Emirates flights from Dubai are still operational,” the statement reads in part.

“Passengers planning to travel to Dubai are advised to contact their respective airlines for guidance on any changes in the restrictions,” the statement continues.

As early as December 24th, flights going to Dubai had been suspended and several travelers left stranded.

A traveler who preferred anonymity said they had booked with a fly dubai flight FZ616 departing on the 27th December but they received a notification saying the flight would not depart Entebbe.

“I was asked to look for other options, or discuss with my booking agent for advice, ” the traveler told Nile Post.

Uganda now joins Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria who were blacklisted from operating flights to Dubai.

UAE authorities red-flagged the said African states starting 7:30 on 25th December, restricting all inbound and transiting passengers from the four African states

The move comes amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant and rising infection numbers in the UAE.