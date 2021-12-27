At least 58 people, most of whom were motorcyclists, perished in road accidents during the festive season, the Traffic Police Directorate has said.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said a total of 195 accidents were registered during the Christmas period between December 23 and 26 and that out of these, 51 were fatal, 93 serious and 51 minor accidents.

“There were 248 accident victims during the period and out of these, 58 persons died and 190 sustained injuries. Of the dead, seven were drivers, 16 seriously injured whereas four pedal cyclists died four seriously injured and 17 motorcyclists died,” Nampiima said.

The Traffic Police spokesperson explained that a total of 12 passengers on motorcycles died whereas 33 were seriously injured whereas on the other side, no passenger travelling in taxis died as 14 were seriously injured.

According to Nampiima, Traffic Police registered 171 accidents caused by reckless driving whereas careless pedestrians accounted for and hit and run accidents were 17.

Although we registered these accidents, none happened at the known blackspots because we had deployed at those points.

“A total of 3070 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with Express Penalty Scheme tickets for various offences at checkpoints in various parts of the country. Of these 644 were penalized for reckless driving, 422 for driving vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, 235 for having invalid driving licences , 164 for over speeding and 157 for not wearing seat belts among other traffic offences,”Nampiima said.

She however noted that the crackdown on errant drivers will not cease until the festive season is over.

“We remind all road users to stay vigilant and careful while on the roads. Avoid reckless driving since it is the major cause of accidents and fatalities.”