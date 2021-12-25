Of course, any new Bond actor would likely want to pay homage to those who have come before him, “but he will bring his own qualities to the role,” notes O’Connell. “He does not need to have been a leading man. Daniel Craig wasn’t when he got the role in 2005. Yet, he was a leading man in waiting – something producer Barbara Broccoli had to instil in him over a year or so of conversation about taking on the Bond baton.”